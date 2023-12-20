Kerbal Space Program 2 ‘From Science!’ out now

Kerbal Space Program 2 has received its biggest update to date in the form of From Science!, which features a brand new game mode. Exploration Mode will add progression and Science collection to KSP2 via missions, an unlockable tech tree, and a campaign journey through the Kerbolar System.

Along with the new mode, it’s getting new Science collection parts, a new interface for managing Science collections, quality of life improvements, and more. An official blog post goes into all the features for Kerbal Space Program 2’s For Science! update, and it looks set to add even more to the impressive rocket creation sim title.

“The For Science! update comes with a brand-new campaign type – Exploration Mode, which adds progression and Science collection through missions, experiments, and journeying through the Kerbolar System. Collect and transmit Science from unique locations and redeem it back at the Kerbal Space Center’s ( KSC ) newly opened Research and Development Center to unlock new part technologies, learn novel concepts, and journey further away from the Kerbal’s home planet. While working through the tech tree, unlock the means to extend your reach across the Kerbolar System – from right at home on Kerbin, to the furthest regions of Eeloo, and to the murky depths of Eve. Exponential progression ensures that the rewards for your efforts match your ambitions.”

To celebrate the big release of the For Science! update for Kerbal Space Program 2, a trailer has been released to show off everything it has to offer, which you can watch below: