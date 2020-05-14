Music based action-adventure game No Straight Roads is coming to Switch

Sold Out and Metronomik have announced that No Straight Roads is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One the same day it releases for PlayStation 4 and PC.

Switch owners will receive a version specially updated to take advantage of the consoles unique functionality, including:

Exclusive Assist Mode – a local player can take control of the Elliegator, a secret assistant who can help players in battles

3 Player Co-op – played in conjunction with the game’s co-op mode, Assist Mode lets up to three local players experience the music-based action together

Touchscreen Support – use the touchscreen to transform props and pick up items

Single Joy-Con Controller Play – the entire game can be played with one Joy-Con

A No Straight Roads Collectors edition has also been announced. It features an exclusive double-sided vinyl LP with tracks from the game’s OST, a rockin’ 64 page “The Art of NSR art book, official NSR drumsticks and a presentation box. The Collector’s Edition will be available for all console versions.

No Straight Roads is an action-adventure game that combines rhythm based combat with an offbeat world. It is directed by Wan Hazmer, lead game designer on Final Fantasy XV, and Daim Dziauddin, concept artist for Street Fighter V.

“Fans have been asking for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions of No Straight Roads since day one, so we’re incredibly excited to bring the game to those platforms simultaneously with the PS4 and PC versions this June,” said Sarah Hoeksma, Marketing Director at Sold Out. “We can’t wait for players to embrace their inner rock star this summer with this musical adventure on their platform of choice.”

No Straight Roads is available for pre-order now on console stores and PC via the Epic Games Store.