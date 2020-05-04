Watch YouTuber and actor Strange Rebel’s emotional reaction to her voice work on FFVII Remake during stream

It’s always a pleasure when video games illicit happiness and positive emotion, and in the current climate this video will make you smile. YouTuber and streamer Briana White AKA The Strange Rebel provided the voice for Aerith in Final Fantasy VII Remake, but she hadn’t seen the finished project until she was streaming the game for her viewers. In the video below, watch an overwhelmed and teary Briana react to Aerith’s first scene in the game, and make sure you have your tissues ready. It’s a sweet moment that is sure to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Enjoy!

I was not prepared for this moment. Hearing my voice over work in the finished product for the first time… Pure magic.

(light spoiler warning) #FF7R pic.twitter.com/ECelqkicqQ — TheStrangeRebel (@TheStrangeRebel) April 14, 2020