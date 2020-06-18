A Complete Guide to The Last of Us Part II | Every Collectable and Weapon

The Last of Us Part II is finally out, and with it being a Naughty Dog game, there’re plenty of collectables to find. We’ve found every weapon, artefact, card, coin, journal entry, safe (including every combination), and workbench throughout the entire game, and you can find details on how to find each one through the links to the chapters below. In regards to the training manuals, from experience of playing through three times, they can be found in different places, and the likelihood of you missing them is slim.

SPOILER WARNING: Of course, there may be some spoilers, although we’ve tried to refrain from ruining anything important, and we never mention any of the story elements. There may be some mention of places and characters in the game, but we’ve only done so if relevant to the collectable or weapon. Finally, images are from each chapter, but again, they don’t give anything away.

Before you continue, it’s advised you tread with caution. The below sections have things that may be described that could ruin some of the game. Again, we’ve tried to be as vague as possible.