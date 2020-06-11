Demon’s Souls remake announced for PlayStation 5

Masters of the remake Bluepoint Games revealed during Wednesday’s PS5 “Future of Gaming” event that they’re remaking Demon’s Souls for the console. The trailer showed off some incredible footage from the game, including memorable settings and enemies from the 2009 original. Although no release date was announced, the fact it’s actually happening will make plenty of people very happy.

“Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance.”

Watch the stunning reveal trailer here: