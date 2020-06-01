0 comments

Dragon Ball Legends adds 5 new characters to celebrate second anniversary

by on June 1, 2020
 

Mobile Z Warriors unite, as for the second anniversary Dragon Ball Legends adds 5 new characters. The card battler now includes Super Saiyan God SS Vegito, Super Saiyan Trunks, Omega Shenron, Fusion Zamasu and Super Full Power Saiyan Goku. That’s a lot of Super and a lot of Saiyan to be playing around with.

There’s also an upcoming 10x summon event, and new AR Facebook app to continue the celebrations. If you’ve always wanted to take a selfie with Krillen (and who hasn’t?) then head on over to the socials and impress your friends. After a great start to the year for Dragon Ball fans with Kakarot, it could be time for some mobile finger beam action.

Lyle Carr