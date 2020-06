Nintendo has revealed that the character joining Smash that was teased last week will be Min Min from ARMS.

The characters was announced via the official Twitter account of Nintendo Europe via a trailer reveal.

Min Min from #ARMS joins Super #SmashBrosUltimate as a part of Challenge Pack 6, releasing 30/06! pic.twitter.com/LzXLU6rPy5 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 22, 2020

Min Min will join as part of Challenge Pack 6, which is due for release at the end of June.