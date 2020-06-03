Podcast #398: Round the Back – Astroneer, Minecraft Dungeons, MK11: Aftermath

As a brand new Minecraft game is out, of course the gang of Adam, Chris, Adam, and Gary have plenty to say about Minecraft Dungeons on this podcast. The fact the game is on Game Pass for Xbox made Adam Cook go back and play Astroneer, and he’s in love with that game right now.

Chris has been playing through the Mortal Kombat 11 addon, Aftermath, while Gary has been racing online and Adam Carroll has been attempting to get the platinum for Assassin’s Creed Origins. Wow.

Who influenced the team growing up, you ask? Well, we answer in this week’s listener correspondence. Thanks for sending questions as usual, we’ll be back to more Qs next week.

Download the podcast MP3, here.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

While we have you, you can hear this podcast early on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. That’s less than £1. Yep, around a tenner a year for early access (including our vlogs, podcast, etc) and we even do code giveaways there. We also host a Patreon-Exclusive Discord server where, honestly, we’re just currently sharing Super Mario Maker 2 levels. Come join us!

