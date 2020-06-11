0 comments

Shiny new Godfall gameplay revealed during PS5’s “Future of Gaming” event

by on June 12, 2020
 

During tonight’s PlayStation 5 “Future of Gaming” event, brand new gameplay footage was revealed for Counterplay and Gearbox’s Godfall. This was one of the few titles we already knew about for PS5, but tonight’s trailer showed off plenty of gameplay, and it looks like it could be a lot of fun. Featuring “breathtaking weapons” and unlockable “Godlike armour,” Godfall will see you “vanquish worthy foes” “become unstoppable.” It will be releasing during the holiday period in 2020 for PS5 and PC.

Watch the new footage below:

News

counterplay publishinggearbox publishinggodfallPlayStation 5

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.