Games of July 2020 – Ghost of Tsushima, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Fairy Tail, and more

E3 month is finally done and despite there not being an E3, there were loads of events and announcements across different online events. This month has some highly anticipated games arrive alongside ports of older games to newer platforms. If you missed last month’s game releases, read this. Here are the games to look forward to in July 2020:
July 1
(PC)
July 3
(PS4)
July 7
(Switch)
July 9
CrossCode
(PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
July 10
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
(Switch, PC)
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
(PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)
(Switch)
(Ps4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
NASCAR Heat 5
(Ps4, Xbox One, PC)
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
(Ps4, Xbox One, PC)
July 14
(PC)
Rocket Arena
(Ps4, Xbox One, PC)
July 17
(PS4)
(Switch)
July 21
Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break
(Ps4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Stadia)
July 28
(Ps4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)
Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection
(Ps4, Xbox One, Switch)
July 30
(PS4)
Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS Maxiboost ON
(PS4)
July 31
Fairy Tail
(Ps4, Switch, PC)
What are you looking forward to playing?