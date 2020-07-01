Games of July 2020 – Ghost of Tsushima, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Fairy Tail, and more

E3 month is finally done and despite there not being an E3, there were loads of events and announcements across different online events. This month has some highly anticipated games arrive alongside ports of older games to newer platforms. If you missed last month’s game releases, read this. Here are the games to look forward to in July 2020:

July 1

Trackmania

(PC)

July 3

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

(PS4)

July 7

Catherine: Full Body

(Switch)

July 9

CrossCode

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

July 10

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

(Switch, PC)

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

(PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Deadly Premonition 2

(Switch)

F1 2020

(Ps4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

NASCAR Heat 5

(Ps4, Xbox One, PC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

(Ps4, Xbox One, PC)

July 14

Death Stranding

(PC)

Rocket Arena

(Ps4, Xbox One, PC)

July 17

Ghost of Tsushima

(PS4)

Paper Mario: The Origami King

(Switch)

July 21

Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break

(Ps4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Stadia)

July 28

Destroy All Humans!

(Ps4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia)

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection

(Ps4, Xbox One, Switch)

July 30

Doraemon Story of Seasons

(PS4)

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS Maxiboost ON

(PS4)

July 31

Fairy Tail

(Ps4, Switch, PC)

What are you looking forward to playing?