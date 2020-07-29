Private Division secures publishing agreement with three indie devs

Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., have announced new publishing agreements with three top indie devs. From now we’ll see Private Division publishing titles from Moon Studios, League of Geeks and Roll7.

In case you’re not familiar with Private Division, they’re known for publishing titles such as the Kerbal Space Program series, The Outer Worlds, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and Disintegration.

“Our partnerships with Moon Studios, League of Geeks, and Roll7 continue to enhance Private Division’s roster with more of the game industry’s best creative talent from around the world,” said Michael Worosz, executive vice president and head of Private Division.

“We are thrilled to work alongside these experienced developers to provide them with the support needed to propel their creative visions to the next level.”

Moon Studios may be best known for developing Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. “Developing the Ori series over the last decade has been a fantastic experience for our team, and we’re thrilled to now be aiming our sights even higher with a new action RPG,” said Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol, co-founders of Moon Studios. “We attribute our success to the ‘iterative polish’ process we use at Moon Studios, and we’re continuing that style of development to create a new game that rises above anything we’ve created thus far.”

League of Geeks, based in Melbourne, was founded in 2011 and are known as the developers of the digital board game Armello.

“It’s equally important for us to build games with heart that can rally and foster a dedicated community of players, as it is to develop games that are critical, cultural, and commercial successes,” said Blake Mizzi, co-founder and director at League of Geeks. “This partnership provides the opportunity for us to grow our studio alongside our ambitions to create something beyond anything we’ve developed before.”

Finally, Roll7, which was founded in 2008, are the team behind the OlliOlli series, NOT A HERO and Laser League. “Our titles resonate with players because we strive for super solid game feel, highly refined gameplay, and simple but highly masterable mechanics,” said John Ribbins, chief creative officer at Roll7. “We’re really excited to be working with Private Division on our next title and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it. We’re raising the bar on our creativity and the scope of our ambition to make this next project our best thing yet.”

As they have teamed up with these three dev teams that means there are three games currently in development. More details about each project will be released in the near future. They are still in the early development and do not currently have set release dates. The first of these titles isn’t expected to launch until 2022.