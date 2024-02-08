Solium Infernum release pushed back to February 22nd

League of Geeks has announced the the release date for Solium Infernum will now be February 22nd, a week later than originally planned.

the studio says that it will “use the extra week to ensure the game is as polished as possible in preparation for the upcoming release of the highly anticipated political grand strategy game”, adding that “Over 4,000 players travelled to Hell across more than 400 matches during the Multiplayer Playtest Weekend, providing highly appreciated feedback to the development team”.

Check out a video below, showing off what makes this game so unique.

In Solium Infernum, players assume the role of one of Hell’s eight great Archfiends. They must outwit and outmanoeuvre their rivals to claim the vacant Infernal Throne through the mastery of devious political and military strategy. With a wealth of tactics awaiting their disposal, players have to bluff, backstab, and sow betrayal on their path to victory. The game boasts diverse multiplayer modes, accommodating both time-strapped players and those seeking extended strategic encounters. Asynchronous multiplayer matches support up to six players with turns taken across several days or weeks and requiring just a few minutes to play every day. For strategy fans favouring immediate action, real-time multiplayer is also available. Alongside the multiplayer modes, Solium Infernum offers Chronicles, all-new single-player narrative-driven challenges that explore Hell’s intricate politics, as well as unlimited hours of play thanks to the single-player Skirmish mode.

We previewed this last month, with Mick saying: “the matches I did play were complex, involving and felt unique within the genre. Solium Infernum is arguably more cerebral than many other 4X strategy games, and actually feels more akin to something like Crusader Kings III than Civilisation in terms of all the plotting and conniving. But set aside some time to really get invested in what League of Geeks have created while preparing to betray your friends at every turn, and you’ll enjoy it much more”.

Solium Infernum is coming to PC on February 22nd.