Remastered bundle Overcooked: All You Can Eat! coming to next-gen consoles

Team17 has today announced that Overcooked, Overcooked 2, and all current DLC is being remastered for next-gen consoles, titled Overcooked: All You Can Eat! According to a post on Team17’s official site, the collection will include over 200 levels, seven new levels, three new chefs, 60 FPS gameplay in 4K, faster load times, brand new trophies and achievements, and cross-play.

It was also announced there will be new accessibility options and an assist mode. It will feature a scalable user interface, dyslexic-friendly text, and colour blindness options, with the assist mode including the ability to slow the timeouts on recipes, round duration increase, and the option to skip levels.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! will be coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later on in the year. Here’s the announcement trailer to wet your appetite: