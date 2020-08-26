Arcade sports title Street Power Football is now available

SFL Interactive and Maximum Games have announced that Street Power Football, the arcade sports title, is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam.
We got our hands on it earlier this year and found it to be a solid mixture of freestyle fun and arcade action. Street Power Football features an elite roster of street football ambassadors from around the world. Players can expect to see Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, JaviFreestyle, Andrew Henderson, Liv Cooke, Raquel Benetti, and many many more. Each character has their own style and speciality.
There are six distinct game modes, lots of customisable options to style your team, stages from around the world and more. You can watch the launch trailer below:
What to expect:
Become the Street King: Create your own character and become the protégé of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves.
- Play with Friends: Grab your friends and compete head-to-head or co-op against the AI in intense Street Power matches locally or online.
- Game Modes: Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become the Street King story mode.
- Signature Tricks and Superpowers: Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition.
- Style Points: Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more!
- Authentic Streetstyle Culture: Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle and more!
- Build the Hype: Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.
Street Power Football is available now digitally and at retailers worldwide.