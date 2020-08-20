Let’s Sing 2021 Coming in November

Good news for karaoke fans, as Voxler’s Let’s Sing 2021 has been officially announced. You’ll be able to sing your hearts out in November, maybe even at Christmas if you fancy embarrassing yourself or your family/friends after dinner.

Whether you’re singing along with others, or belting out the hits alone, all you’ll need is a USB microphone or a smartphone, thanks to the Let’s Sing Microphone-App. You can sing recent hits like “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, or “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande, or there will be a selection of classic songs, such as Seal’s “Kiss From a Rose.”

You can look forward to all these features:

Legend Mode: A brand new long-term solo experience has been added to the game fresh for LS2021. The goal of this mode is to give the players a sense of progression. The avatars have now been given personalities and will pose as our antagonists. These avatars pose challenges getting more difficult as the player progresses.

Classic: Perform Solo or together with your friends. Hit the right notes can score the most points – can you crack the high score?

Feat.: Find your perfect match! The better you sing together, the higher is your "compatibility score". Singing with friends and family or also team up with your idol in the single-player mode.

World Contest: Take on the world! Try to reach the top of the leaderboard or just have fun with your friends – choose a player you want to challenge and try to beat other singers online. The game shows the performance of the other players as if you were singing together.

Mix Tape 2.0: Mix different Medleys together with this innovative game mode. Each mix is dynamically generated and thus guarantees a playlist that never repeats itself and a lot of fun. Create your own mixtapes with your favourite songs with the mixtape creator.

Jukebox: Relax after your singing session with a list of songs for the next groovy party.

Let's Party: 8 Players, 2 Teams and randomly chosen game modes (There are seven in total) will bring your Let's Sing party to the next level. Two teams up to 4 players with two mics! With the addition of "Pop Chicken"

Playlist Creator: This new updated system now allows you to pick which mode to play as well as songs you want to sing. The player can now create their own playlist and play it in Classic, Feat. And Mixtape mode.

Let’s Sing 2021 will arrive on November 13th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.