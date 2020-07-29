Let’s Sing presents Queen announced for October release

The Let’s Sing series is getting a special entry into the successful series.

Ravenscourt and Voxler have today announced that Let’s Sing presents Queen will be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The Let’s Sing series has you singing alone or with friends competing in different game modes. Let’s Sing presents Queen will follow in the footsteps of Queen, with the legendary lead singer Freddie Mercury. The music will take players through the different decades. You will be asked to master Bohemian Rhapsody, challenge your friends to Bicycle Race, or rock out to hits like We will Rock You, Another One Bites the Dust, I Want to Break Free and We are the Champions. The tracklist features thirty of Queen’s greatest hits.

Game Modes

Classic: Take the stage alone or with friends. Hit the right notes, prove that you have what it takes to be a star and crack the high score!

Feat.: Teamwork is key! Grab a friend or even team up with the legendary Freddie Mercury in single player mode. The better your voices match, the higher your "compatibility score".

World Contest: It's you against the world! Climb to the top of the leaderboard by challenging friends or another singer online on the other side of the world. The game will show your performances as if you were singing together.

Mix Tape 2.0: This game mode guarantees hours of fun and a playlist that's never the same: Each Medley in this innovative game mode is a dynamically generated mix.

Jukebox: Lean back and enjoy a list of songs for your next jam session.

Lean back and enjoy a list of songs for your next jam session. Let’s Party: The ultimate challenge for your Let’s Sing party! Two teams with up to four players each and only one mic per team face off in randomly chosen game modes to determine who the real stars are.

Let’s Sing presents Queen will feature a track list of 30 of Queen’s Greatest Hits along with original music videos. You can play in solo or with up to eight players. Xbox Owners can utilise smartphones, headsets or USB mics, whereas PlayStation has the option of using SingStar Mics.

Let’s Sing presents Queen will launch on 2 October, 2020.