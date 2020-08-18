Square Enix offering prints of Final Fantasy XIV screenshots to celebrate the games 7th anniversary

The biggest MMO success story of the last decade may be Final Fantasy XIV. I constantly hear such positive things about the game, and now on their 7th anniversary they want your Final Fantasy XIV screenshots to help celebrate.

“SQUARE ENIX® today announced that in celebration of the 7th anniversary of critically acclaimed MMORPG FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online, players around the globe will have the chance to receive a limited edition print of one of their fondest moments in-game.

From 10am BST today, Monday 17th August, until 10am BST on Monday 24th August, players in select regions will be encouraged to visit the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online 7th Anniversary Digital Scrapbook site, where they can submit their favourite screenshot from the game and tell the tale behind it. The first 1,000 submitted from each region that meet the guidelines will have a commemorative border placed around them and be printed and shipped as high-quality photographs to the player free of charge.

The FINAL FANTASY XIV Online 7th Anniversary Digital Scrapbook site where images can be submitted can be found here

Additionally, the Top 10 photos from each region as chosen by the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online team will be gathered into a celebratory digital gallery, set for release on the anniversary itself on 27th August.”

Getting the community to share their favourite Final Fantasy XIV screenshots (with a potentially awesome reward) seems like a great way to celebrate such an impressive milestone. Maybe one day I’ll invent a time machine, and I’ll have enough time to join in the fun.