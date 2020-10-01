Bossa Studios giving away free copies of Surgeon Simulator 2 to NHS workers

Bossa Studios has today announced it will be giving away copies of Surgeon Simulator 2 away for free to NHS workers in the UK as part of its new NHS: National Handout of Surgeon Simulator Initiative. Doctors, nurses, surgeons, and all other NHS workers will be able to claim their free copy as long as they have an active NHS email, by heading to http://nhs.surgeonsim.com/.

“At Bossa, we’ve always envisioned Surgeon Simulator 2 as a valuable training tool for NHS workers to hone their healthcare skills!” said Henrique Olifiers, Bossa Studios’ Gamer-in-Chief and CEO. “The Surgeon Simulator 2 community is frankly rubbish at saving Bob, so we think our players need to be shown how it’s really done.”

The campaign has been endorsed by real-life doctor, GP Registrar, Dr. Idris Morgan. “Surgeon Simulator 2 is absolutely NOT a viable medical training tool,” said Dr. Morgan. “However, I do enjoy playing video games in my spare time and I’m confident medical professionals around the world will find Bossa’s interpretation of medicine, and the possibility of five-second heart-transplants, very amusing.”

The NHS: National Handout of Surgeon Simulator initiative runs until Thursday 22 October.

Bossa Studios is also supporting North Lincolnshire NHS Trust with its Surgeon Simulator 2 24-hour speed-running event, featuring a heart surgeon, cardiologist, radiologist, and many more other real NHS workers. The stream will take place here from 10:00am BST on Thursday 15 October. “We’re very grateful to Bossa Studios for helping us with our charity gaming stream to raise money for the Health Tree Foundation’s Improving MRI At Grimsby for Everyone (IMAGE) Appeal,” said Kris Weavill, Diagnostic Systems Coordinator, Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals NHS Foundation.