Roller Coaster junkies and Merry-go-round aficionados should prepare for next gen, as Planet Coaster: Console Edition is coming November 10th. Available at launch on Xbox Series X/S and a week later on PS5, the successful PC tycoon game opens itself up to a whole new audience next month. Planet Coaster will also be available on PS4 and Xbox One, with a free upgrade to the next gen consoles for anyone who starts playing on current systems.

“Frontier’s first ever next-gen title brings all the fun and thrills of the critically acclaimed PC original to console. Built from the ground up, Planet Coaster: Console Edition features redesigned interfaces, a brand new radial menu and completely new control system. Anyone can create the coaster park of their dreams by taking advantage of accessible and powerful tools, including detailed piece-by-piece construction and simple-to-use blueprints. And with the Frontier Workshop, players can find an endless source of incredible content at their fingertips to help personalize every aspect of their park, or upload their own creations for people around the world to enjoy. This global community of content creators offers unlimited inspiration for those looking to take their parks to the next level or share their own latest creations to inspire others.

Not only will they have free reign to decide what goes in the park, but precisely how it runs too, making meaningful choices in its day-to-day operations. From hiring staff to setting drinks prices, expanding borders to researching and purchasing attractions, players of all skill levels will get to preside over the coaster park of a lifetime.

Whether diving in for a casual session of the game’s open-ended sandbox mode where money is most definitely not an issue, putting park building and money-making skills to the test in challenge mode, or immersing themselves in the development of a thriving coaster park in the richly rewarding career mode, Planet Coaster: Console Edition is sure to provide endless entertainment however players choose to play.”

With the announcement that Planet Coaster Console Edition will be available on day one, I think I’ve just found my next launch title. One of my closest friends has played more Planet Coaster than anything else over the past couple of years, so now that it’s on the way to consoles I’m excited to see what all the fuss is about.