Sony has confirmed via a blog post the apps that will be available on day one when the PS5 releases, including Spotify. The new expanded partnership with PayStation is another example of Spotify providing more ways to listen to music regardless of what you want to listen to or where you are. Spotify will also feature on the remote to make it easier to access than ever before. To connect Spotify to your PlayStation, head to their blog post, For the Record , for more details.