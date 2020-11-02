2K unveil next-gen NBA 2K21’s brand new mode ‘The City’

Today, 2K has released a Next-Gen Courtside Report which unveils the brand new mode ‘The City’ coming to NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The report details 2K Sport’s biggest creation of all time, known as The City. It is much larger than The Neighborhood, offering huge skyscrapers, plazas, a city centre, and different boroughs. These boroughs can be controlled by different Affiliations, and each one has its own mayor. Here’s a short snippet from the report:

Imagine a map that is many, many times larger than previous Neighborhoods. A design that resembles a modern metropolis, complete with towering skyscrapers, sprawling plazas, and a city center. Oh, and it houses four distinct boroughs that are controlled by four rival Affiliations. And with that, I’m incredibly proud to announce that Affiliations are BACK!

It sounds out of this world, harnessing the power of next-gen and bringing so many exciting features to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you haven’t got time to read the report right now, check out the brand new trailer below: