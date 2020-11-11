Manifold Garden now available for Xbox Series X|S

William Chyr Studio has announced that its award-winning exploration puzzle game Manifold Garden is now available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It’ll feature native 4K resolution and 60fps with Ultra settings on Xbox Series X, and 1440p resolution and 60fps with high settings on Xbox Series S. Manifold Garden offers Escher-esque architecture that reimagines physics and space, allowing the player to solve physics-defying puzzles in first person, now on Xbox Series X|S.

The key features are as follows: