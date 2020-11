Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing hosted a Godfall Celebration which revealed the official launch trailer and a closer look at gameplay. Keith Lee, Counterplay’s CEO, and Dick Heyne, Senior Technical Producer were on hand to reveal the new Godfall content. There was also a Q and A with influencers Arekkz and My Name is Byf.

Godfall launches November 12 and is available to pre-order on both PC via the Epic Games Store and PS5 now.

You can watch the celebrations below: