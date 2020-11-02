Podcast 420: Cooling Springs – Astro’s Playroom, Little Hope, Pacer

There’s so many games we can’t talk about on this week’s show, but thankfully Chris White is back to talk about Pacer and Amnesia: Rebirth, while Adam Cook has time to wax lyrical about The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, a specific level of the PS5 Astro’s Playroom game, the PS5 Dualsense controller, and nothing more.

Adam Carroll is back, too, and he has feelings about Nintendo’s Switch Cloud Gaming service as well as the demo of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Before the show ends, we talk about the delay to Cyberpunk 2077, as well. Will it come out in 2020? We’ll have to find out, I suppose.

