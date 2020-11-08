Rockstar’s backwards compatible titles revealed for next gen

Only days away from the next generation of consoles, Rockstar’s backwards compatible titles have been revealed. If big budget open world games are something you think there isn’t enough of at launch, you can replay almost the entirity of the publishers game with reduced loading times on day one.

“With the imminent launches of both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S later this month, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 will be playable on these new consoles via backward compatibility, along with the most recent versions of L.A. Noire (including the PlayStation VR version of L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files), and a number of classic Rockstar titles.

If you own a disc-based copy of any backward compatible game, you’ll be able to insert that disc directly into your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X (excludes PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S consoles). Meanwhile, digital game owners will have instant access to download any compatible Rockstar Games titles they already have tied to their PlayStation Network or Xbox Live accounts. On PlayStation 5 these will be available from the Your Collection section of your Game Library and on Xbox Series X|S from the Ready to Install section.

Either way, you’ll be able to pick up right where you left off. Transfer save files and full games via LAN cables, connecting wirelessly, or with USB storage. You can also transfer the most recent cloud save tied to your PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live account – you may want to ensure cloud saves are enabled on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One console before playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Additionally, all previous backward compatible Rockstar Games titles on Xbox One, will also be backward compatible on the Xbox Series X|S. This includes these games released for Xbox 360 or the original Xbox.

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

The collection of Rockstar Games PlayStation 2 titles currently available on PlayStation 4 from the PlayStation Store will also carry over.

Bully

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Manhunt

Max Payne

Red Dead Revolver

The Warriors”

From Manhunt to Red Dead Redemption 2, there will be plenty of Rockstar’s backwards compatible titles waiting for you in your library when you move across to your chosen new console. I want to meet the person who play Table Tennis as their first Series X game.