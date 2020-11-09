Yes, Your Grace gets a physical release on Switch this week

Super Rare Games has teamed up with No More Robots and Brave at Night to release kingdom management RPG Yes, Your Grace in physical form on Nintendo Switch.

Only 4,000 copies will ever be printed and they will go on sale November 12, 2020, at 6pm GMT (10am PT/1pm ET). They will be priced at approx £27 (excluding tax and shipping) – available worldwide exclusively at superraregames.com.

In typical Super Rare Games tradition, this rare print physical release includes all the content on its cart, a full-colour manual, interior artwork, an exclusive sticker, and three trading cards randomly selected from the five-card set.

In Yes, Your Grace, petitioners will arrive in the throne room each turn to ask for your advice and assistance. You then decide whether to help them with their problems, or to conserve resources for more important matters. Your supplies are limited, and not everyone always has the kingdom’s best interests at heart. You’ll also be assisting your family, hiring various Generals, Witches and Hunters to assist you as well as preparing for battle against the various other lords and kings who would see you be harmed.

Check out the trailer for Yes, Your Grace physical edition on Switch below:

Yes, Your Grace is out now on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch