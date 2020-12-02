Multiplayer game Spellbreak to get story-driven content update in December

Award-winning independent studio Proletariat has announced that Chapter 1: The Spellstorm update will deliver story-driven content for Spellbreak and will release on December 15.

Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game, and in addition to the new story-driven update, December 15 will also see the game officially launch on Steam.

Speaking on the announcement Seth Sivak, CEO of Proletariat had this to say: “Chapter 1: The Spellstorm is really the launching pad for a truly innovative Battle Royale experience that blends together storytelling and gameplay.” He continues, “Not only are players going to get a fun way to experience more of the Spellbreak universe but also weeks of engaging content complete with some awesome rewards.”

The Spellbreak story driven content update will see players taking part in story-driven quests over the course of 12 weeks, designed to weave themselves into the core gameplay of Spellbreak. The aim is to create a unique action and narrative-driven experience. Over the course of the storyline, players will meet three new NPC characters and watch as the game world changes from week to week.

Chapter 1: The Spellstorm will also feature new cosmetic items as well as an enhanced Chapter progression system with reputation bonuses featuring 50 levels of rewards, gold and more.