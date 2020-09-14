Podcast #413: Damp – Marvel’s Avengers, THPS 1 + 2, Xbox Series X

We’re bringing news back, folks. After just one single listener asked, we buckled, so now we talk about games, game news, and listener correspondence, too.



First up this week, is Marvel’s Avengers, which the internet seems to hate but the three man crew of Mick Fraser, Adam Cook, and Chris Hyde might just disagree on that one. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 still continues to wow the pod-crew, and Mick has had a bit of a go on Spellbreak, too.



In the news, well, the biggest thing recently is surely… well, you know! The Xbox Series S and X have been fully revealed with dates, prices, and everything. Ubisoft went Forward with some more game reveals, too. Listener correspondence gets sexy and musical, so make of that what you will. It’s a packed pod fully of games and whimsy, get listening, and stop reading this text you mad person!

