New Black Widow gaming chairs bring The Avengers to your setup

It’s important to be comfortable while settling in for a long session on your favourite game, and these new Black Widow gaming chairs will help you stay comfy in style. If you enjoyed the latest Marvel movie on Disney Plus and want to celebrate with some Avengers themed seating, then AndaSeat have got you covered.

“Professional seating specialists, AndaSeat, who previously manufactured race car seats and partnered with prestigious brands in the sports and Esports field, is pleased to announce the pre-order availability of the latest chairs in its Disney Marvel licensed gaming chair range, the Black Widow. Celebrating the launch of the latest Marvel Avenger Series movie ‘Black Widow’ in July, the Marvel gaming chairs maintain the premium design and build quality that AndaSeat has become known for. The AndaSeat Black Widow Marvel Gaming Chairs are available on pre-order for $449.99 on the AndaSeat website with delivery expected in October.

To celebrate the launch, AndaSeat has provided a 50 percent discount coupon “MARVEL” for the first ten customers who order chairs in the Marvel range on its UK, US and Australian websites. Additionally, the company is also holding a competition on the Black Widow page on its website where someone is in with a chance of winning a Marvel licensed chair or discounts, simply by voting for their favourite colour here.

The Black Widow Black and White Editions are based on AndaSeat’s hugely popular Dark Demon Design whilst including stylish nods to the character played by Scarlett Johansson. Both chairs feature the Black Widow logo on the head cushion with the Marvel logo on the Back Support cushion and on the chair itself. Whether it is the classy black design or the striking all white edition, there are options sure to appeal to all Marvel fans of the Avengers series.

The Black Widow chairs are manufactured using hard wearing foam and scratch and stain resistant AD+ Plus PVC leather as used in racing car seats with no smell and no harmful substances. A precision manufactured 22mm diameter enhanced steel frame with lifetime warranty together with a premium grade aluminium base provides not only impeccable comfort and stability but also strength for the ultimate sitting experience.

Safety is always the priority for furniture products and in order to provide the perfect comfort standard, each AndaSeat gaming chair is equipped with SGS certificated Class 4 hydraulic piston and explosion-proof gas spring of international standards. This is more resistant, more stable and the best in its class in terms of consistency, stability and safety. The wheels on both chairs are 60mm wide with durable PU rubber to provide silent movement and further enhance stability, ensuring smooth movement in all directions without damaging floor surfaces.”