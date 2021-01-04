Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition to Release in January 2021

Meridiem Games has confirmed that a boxed edition of story-driven interactive drama Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition will launch on January 26, 2021, for PS4. Publisher Quantic Dream is also known for other popular titles such as Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human.

The Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition will include a specially created case and sleeve, a sticker set, high quality printed art book, and a thank-you letter written by the team at Quantic Dream. This boxed edition will retail for £24.99 / €29.99 and is available to pre-order in specialist gaming stores now.

Fahrenheit originally launched back in September 2005 on PS2 and Xbox, before making its way to the Xbox 360 and then eventually the PS4. It is a story-driven interactive drama played in both first and third-person perspectives. New York City is stunned by a series of brutal slayings that all follow the same pattern: ordinary people possessed by a supernatural force causing them to commit murder. The story follows Lucas Kane who finds himself hunted by police detectives Carla Valenti and Tyler Miles after fleeing the scene of one such murder with no memory of what happened. What follows, is a thrilling, story-driven adventure where your choices have a direct effect on how the story unfolds.