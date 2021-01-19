New Warhammer 4K game released today

Publisher’s Nuverse and Games Workshop have announced that their all new strategy mobile game Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade is out now. Available on iOS and Android, it brings the Warhammer 40K IP to life, with stunning visuals and an immersive universe to explore. Players will be able to experience real-time PvE combat, where tactics and skill are key to mastering the strategic mechanics.
The official synopsis reads:
Players take on the role of a Primaris Space Marine fleet commander whose ship has been separated from the Indomitus Crusade and weakened after an emergency warp jump following a Chaos Fleet ambush. Stranded in a distant sector of the galaxy, commanders must repair and expand their bases, mine for resources, and conduct research to aid in the development of a powerful army. By leveling up the base, more new technologies and troops for their armies are unlocked, including fan favorites such as Dreadnoughts, Intercessor squads, and Repulsors.
Take to the battlefield in real-time combat with your army and recruited heroes. Heroes allow commanders access to powerful abilities that can turn the tide of a battle and stem the chaos forces. Should you successfully purge the enemy, the spoils of war can come in many forms, including experience, currency, and items for your heroes. Use these spoils to make your fleet into a force to be reckoned with in the galaxy.
Games features will include:
- Official IP – Officially licensed by Games Workshop, experience the Indomitus Crusade in an all-new story filled with characters, details, and lore that fans of the 40k franchise will love.
- Recruit And Upgrade – As a commander of the Primaris Space Marines, upgrade the troops by unlocking new abilities and tech through battles, and recruit classic heroes in Warhammer 40,000 with unique abilities and playstyles to fight for the fleet.
- Strategic Battles – Take control in tactically deep real-time combat, strategically place your troops, call on hero abilities, and summon reinforcements at critical moments to fight against the forces of Chaos.
- PVE And PVP – Explore and crusade the universe on the Star Map and discover potential threats and forge alliances with other players for Guild vs. Guild gameplay.
- Visual Excellence – Immersive and breathtaking visuals with stunning backdrops and detailed 3D unit models.