Release date announced for first A Total War Saga: Troy DLC

The first set of DLC is set to come to A Total War Saga: Troy on January 28 in the form of the Ajax & Diomedes Faction Packs. The two great warriors known as Ajax and Diomedes will bring new and unique campaign mechanics, as well as plenty of era-inspired warriors, veteran paragon units, and more.

Ajax the Great is known for his unsurpassed strength and huge stature, with a unit roster that relies on a calculated and heavily defensive infantry. The shield that guards the Archaean Host also has powerful missile units that take advantage of protected positions. Diomedes is the King of Argos, a veteran of war who uses his martial might to establish Argos as a powerful city, second only to Mycenae. His unit specialises in devastating attacks with with axe and sword infantry, utilising flanking units to attack from surprise locations.

The Ajax & Diomedes Faction Pack will also give free content to all players, including access to Hephaestus the god of blacksmiths and volcanoes, as well as the Divine Craftsman Epic Agent.

The full list of content for the DLC is listed below:

Ajax & Diomedes Faction Pack: