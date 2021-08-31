A Total War Saga: Troy soundtrack comes to vinyl and CD

Laced Records has joined forces with Creative Assembly and SEGA to release the original soundtrack to A Total War Saga: Troy on deluxe triple vinyl and double CD. Troy marks the first game in the BAFTA award-winning Total War series to focus on the ancient Bronze Age. It is the furthest back in history that the series has travelled in its tales of epic conquest. Inspired by The Iliad, Troy focuses on the historical flashpoint of the Trojan War, bringing the conflict to life as never before.

Troy’s score comprises cinematic soundscapes, ambient washes, pulsing grooves and basslines. It’s a vibrant, stylised fusion of elements from the Mediterranean, Balkan, North African, and Eastern cultures. Choral performances by the Vanya Moneva Bulgarian female choir conjure an exotic sound, grounding the soundtrack in the ancient Aegean.

For the triple vinyl, 41 tracks will be pressed onto three audiophile-quality, heavyweight 180g orange LPs. These will be housed in a triple gatefold sleeve with an additional insert. The double CD comprises 53 tracks and comes with a triple gatefold sleeve and booklet. Additionally, all purchases through the Laced Records store will include a free digital download code for the soundtrack on Steam.

All music has been specially mastered for vinyl and CD by Joe Caithness. Sleeve artwork was created by illustrator Lulu Zhang, artist Tsvetelin Krastev and designer Matt Wright.

Troy Audio Director and Composer Richard Beddow said:

“Troy gave us a unique opportunity with its highly stylised depiction of the Trojan War and the ancient Aegean to create something musically bold, new and exciting ‒ a fresh, contemporary and forward-looking approach with the music direction. Once again, we are delighted to be joining forces with Laced Records to help us bring our music to the widest audience.”

The A Total War Saga: Troy (Original Soundtrack) triple vinyl and double CD sets can be pre-ordered now. Orders will ship in April 2022.