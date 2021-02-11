‘We Love Games’ sale live now on GOG.COM

GOG are getting people in the mood for Valentine’s Day by offering tons of great discounts on games, such as the first official discount for Cyberpunk 2077 (-10% off). There are over 2,500 offer on at the moments, with some titles having up to 92% off. You can check out the full range of discounts here. Below are just some of the incredible games available in the sale:

BioShock Infinite Complete Edition (-75%)

CARRION (-33%)

Control Ultimate Edition (-40%)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (-60%)

Frostpunk (-66%)

Journey to the Savage Planet (-40%)

Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders (-50%)

Mafia III Deluxe Edition (-66%)

Metro Exodus (-60%)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Imperial Edition Bundle (-35%)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (-80%)

Shadow Warrior 2 (-80%)

Stronghold Crusader 2 (-80%)

The Outer Worlds (-75%)

The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (-70%)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (-55%)

XCOM 2 (-92%)

The We Love Games Sale is on between now and February 15, 2021 at 2pm UTC.