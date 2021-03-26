Balan Wonderworld | Let’s Play

Balan Wonderworld has slipped under the radar, what with the release of It Takes Two, Monster hunter Rise, and Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town all on the same day. So, with that in mind, we played a bit earlier today, and if you weren’t there to watch it live, we’ve got the video for you below. Caution, it’s not great. Adam Cook and Chris Hyde were right!

Note from the editors: If you watched the stream earlier, Chris has been told about the miss-naming of the game. He claimed he was listening to a lot of John Mayer beforehand.