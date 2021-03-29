Podcast #437: It Takes Two, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Bayonetta 2

After previewing It Takes Two, the gang are back after playing through the entire game to see if it lives up to that preview-hype, or not? Can it maintain that brilliance over a 12-hour campaign? Adam Carroll has been playing lots of NES games for some reason, and has gone back to Bayonetta 2, while Chris Hyde has finally got round to playing Final Fantasy VII Remake. Will he upset everyone with his feelings on it, or does he love it as well?

There’s some great listener correspondence as always, with the team discussing what they’d do with their 15 minutes of fame, and what video game or character they’d throw a public holiday for.

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).