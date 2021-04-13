Sony has announced the first major system software update for the PS5 console will be rolling out globally on April 14, 2021. The update will let you store PS5 games on USB extended storage, share gameplay across PS5 and PS4 consoles, and more.

PS5 Storage Expansion and Management

You will be able to transfer your PS5 games to compatible USB extended storage from your console’s internal storage. This means you can extend the storage capabilities of your PS5 console, and you can seamlessly copy your PS5 games back to the console’s internal storage when you’re ready to play. It is faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc.

It’s worth noting that PS5 titles can’t be played from USB extended storage or directly downloaded to USB extended storage. However, games that you transfer or copy back to internal storage will automatically update when applicable. In addition, you can select which game modes you want to install (such as campaign or multiplayer) for select titles that support the option.

New Social Features for PS4 and PS5 Consoles

Cross-generation Share Play. PS4 and PS5 players will now be able to Share Play together while chatting in parties. This means PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.

Enhanced Control and Personalization Options for PS5 Consoles

Improved Game Base. The Game Base menu has been improved for quicker access to important content and features. You can now easily switch between Parties and Friends to start chatting with your existing parties or see what each of your online friends is up to. In addition, you can turn notifications on or off for each of the parties you’re in.

Game Update Pre-download. Once it's enabled by developers, title updates for games will pre-download to your console if the "automatic updates" setting is enabled and your console is on or in rest mode. This will let you start playing the latest version of a game immediately after the update's release.

Customize Game Library. With the ability to search your library or hide games from view, it's now easier to find content and personalize your view of your game library.

With the ability to search your library or hide games from view, it’s now easier to find content and personalize your view of your game library. Screen Zoom. You can now adjust the magnification of the screen to suit your preference from the Settings menu.

New Trophy Settings and Stats Screen. The level of trophies that results in automatic capture of a screenshot or video clip can now be customized — so you can now choose to only capture and save images/videos of moments when you earn higher-grade trophies, like Gold or Platinum. We're also introducing a new player Trophy Stats screen, where you can check out the summary of your trophy level and status at a glance.

New Features for PlayStation App

New features will also be available for the PlayStation App to make it easier to connect with your console experience remotely. Recent updates introduced the ability to save products in a wishlist, get notifications when your friends are online, and change your console online status. More updates will be rolled out in the coming weeks, including the ability to join a multiplayer session on PS5 from the app, manage your PS5 console storage, compare trophy collections with friends, and sort and filter products shown in the PlayStation Store.

This PS5 update will be rolling out April 14, 2021.