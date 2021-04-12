0 comments

Podcast #439: Oddworld: Soulstorm, Mario Tennis Aces, Yoshi’s Crafted World

by on April 12, 2021
Podcast 439 oddworld soulstorm
 

Taking a break from hunting things this week, Adam Cook, Chris White, and Adam Carroll have been spending their time on calmer, more Nintendo-y things. That said, Oddworld: Soulstorm is out, and both Adam Cook and Chris have played a bit of it, while Chris is deep into Nintendo Switch games thanks to the recent sale.

Outriders continues to impress the gang, while Adam Carroll has suddenly become a sports-fan, and is addicted to Mario Tennis Aces, even joining a discord server specifically for that game.

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).

Features, Podcasts

featMario Tennis Acesoddworld: soulstormPodcastyoshi's crafted world

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.