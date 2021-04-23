Digital Extremes has today announced its annual Warframe conference, TennoCon, will take place on July 17, 2021. You’ll be able to access the event on multiple streaming platforms for free. The event is set to be a full day of game reveals, in-game activities, developer panels, the fan-favorite community art show, cosplay contest, and more.

Tennocon 2021 merch packs available

Three digital packs give players the chance to jump into the fun for a great cause. Purchases will support chosen charity partner Unity Project.

The Digital Pack is an exclusive collection of in-game cosmetics, items and Baro’s Relay.

The Merchandise Pack includes exclusive physical TennoCon gear (commemorative T-shirt, pin, lanyard and acrylic charm, badge, and more).

The TennoCon Bundle combines both Digital and Merch Packs at a discounted rate.

You can check out the packs here.

