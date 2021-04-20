Warhammer Vermintide 2 – Chaos Wastes out now

Fatshark today announced the launch of the Chaos Wastes expansion to Warhammer: Vermintide 2. It’s available to download now for free on Steam.

In Chaos Wastes, players will try to reach the Citadel of Eternity, but only the pure at heart will be able to complete the journey. In order to survive the journey to the Citadel, the heroes will have to leave their fancy and hard-earned armor behind and go back to basics.

The trek can only be completed by a true pilgrim. You’ll need to navigate through an unpredictable region without a map and where no journey is the same. The Citadel of Eternity is a place most have only heard of through rumours. It is said to be located in a region under the influence of the Chaos Gods and apparently, Saltzpyre knows how to get there – or so he claims.

Martin Wahlund, CEO Fatshark had this to say:

We are excited to invite everyone that owns Warhammer: Vermintide 2 to join us in the Chaos Wastes adventure.

Watch the trailer here:

New Features

Pilgrim’s Coins – Chaos Waste Unique coins that can be traded for godly favor or weapons along the path. A wise traveler hoards them well and spends them wisely.

Chest of Trials – Those seeking additional challenges while on their Pilgrimage can find them by means of the rare Chests of Trials. Opening a Chest of Trials draws the attention of a monstrous foe. Defeat the foe, and claim the reward.

Shrines – Uncorrupted shrines can be found in the Chaos Wastes. Heroes can seek the favor of wholesome gods in the form of Miracles & Boons. But such favors are not earned without sacrifice.

Waystone Altars – A weapon stash that contains weapons employed by previous pilgrims. Accessible through sacrificing Pilgrim’s Coins. The more Pilgrim’s Coins the Reliquary demands, the more powerful the weaponry to be found within.

Potions – The road is littered with mysterious potions that offer powerful benefits, perhaps enough to help even the odds on a long and difficult journey.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 – Chaos Wastes is out now. Available on PC.