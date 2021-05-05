Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes coming to consoles in June

Fatshark has announced that Chaos Wastes, will be coming to consoles in June, 2021. Chaos Wastes is the next chapter in the Vermintide 2 story, and it was released to PC players back in April.

You can see the Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes release trailer here:

In Chaos Wastes, players attempt to reach the Citadel of Eternity. But only the pure at heart will be able to complete the journey. In order to survive the journey, the heroes will have to leave their fancy and hard-earned armor behind and go back to basics. The journey begins where it all began over three years ago, and armed only with simple equipment that will require skills to use effectively rather than just hiding behind a maxed out Iron Breaker.

Only a true pilgrim will complete the trek. Navigate through the unpredictable region without a map and where no journey is the same. The Citadel of Eternity is a place most have only heard of through rumors. It is located in a region under the influence of the Chaos Gods.

Chaos Wastes includes a Twitch Integration, which lets the audience join in on the adventure and help the players on their journey by voting on what will happen next.

Vermintide 2, Chaos Wastes is available on PC now and is coming to consoles in June.