All the Nintendo E3 announcements

There were plenty of Nintendo E3 announcements during yesterday’s Direct. From new footage of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 to game announcements, it had it all. Along with Nintendo Direct, there was a three-hour Nintendo Treehouse afterwards. Below is everything announced during their presentation, as well as gameplay footage of the biggest games from Nintendo Treehouse.
Kazuya is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The legendary Kuzuya from the Tekken series is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Although a release date wasn’t revealed, it was announced a video presentation hosted by Masahiro Sakurai would provide more information on June 28.
Life is Strange
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Worms Rumble
Astria Ascending
Two Point Campus
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
Mario Party Superstars
Metroid Dread
Firstly, the big announcement that Metroid Dread was followed up with the development history of the game. Secondly, they showed off loads of gameplay during Nintendo Treehouse.
Just Dance 2022
Cruis’n Blast
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
All four sagas will be coming to Nintendo Switch on September 24. Not only that, the Boss Battles Episodes ‘A New Power Awakens Part 1 and 2’ are included.
Mario Golf: Super Rush