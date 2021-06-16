All the Nintendo E3 announcements

There were plenty of Nintendo E3 announcements during yesterday’s Direct. From new footage of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 to game announcements, it had it all. Along with Nintendo Direct, there was a three-hour Nintendo Treehouse afterwards. Below is everything announced during their presentation, as well as gameplay footage of the biggest games from Nintendo Treehouse.

Kazuya is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The legendary Kuzuya from the Tekken series is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Although a release date wasn’t revealed, it was announced a video presentation hosted by Masahiro Sakurai would provide more information on June 28.

Life is Strange

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Worms Rumble

Astria Ascending

Two Point Campus

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Mario Party Superstars

Metroid Dread

Firstly, the big announcement that Metroid Dread was followed up with the development history of the game. Secondly, they showed off loads of gameplay during Nintendo Treehouse.

Just Dance 2022

Cruis’n Blast

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set

All four sagas will be coming to Nintendo Switch on September 24. Not only that, the Boss Battles Episodes ‘A New Power Awakens Part 1 and 2’ are included.

Mario Golf: Super Rush





Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Nintendo E3 announcements: Wario Ware: Get It Together!

Shin Megami Tensei V

Daganronpa Decadence

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Ones – Part 1

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strange Brigade

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp

No More Heroes 3

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pack

Game + Watch: The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2