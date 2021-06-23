EA Play Live 2021 timings and host announced

With just a month to go to EA Play Live 2021, Electronic Arts has revealed further details for the highly anticipated show taking place on July 22, 2021. The pre-show will start at 10 AM PT/6 PM BST on July 22, followed by the main showcase.

EA has also revealed that this year’s show will be hosted by WWE superstar and lifelong video game aficionado Austin Creed.

