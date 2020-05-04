All digital EA Play Live announced for June 12th

As we approach the void left by a lack of an E3 season, digital presentations have been surfacing to hype up the upcoming releases. Not to left out, EA have announced the all digital EA Play Live event, promising a live broadcast, community content and more.

The event will go live at 12AM UK time, but other than that details are rather scarce. We will likely see some announcements, demos, and maybe even a surprise release or two. It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this event, and I’m personally hoping for some surprise Mass Effect remasters.