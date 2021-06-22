Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game is available now

SEGA of America and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced the launch of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game worldwide on console and PC platforms. The game features 18 arcade-style Olympic events and a robust Avatar Creator. It also includes 8-player online play and rich customization including over 50 costumes. Aspiring Olympians of all ages have the chance to live out their Olympic dreams at home.

You can watch the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 trailer here:

Olympic events featured in the game include:

The 100m

Long Jump

Basketball

BMX

Rugby Sevens

Sport Climbing

Tennis, and many more.

Players can compete with friends and family across a variety of solo and online modes, including Practice Mode, Ranked Games, and more. Realistic recreations of actual Tokyo 2020 venues (including the Olympic Stadium) add a layer of authenticity to the experience.

Ian Curran, President & COO at SEGA of America had this to say:

“SEGA has a long history of developing fun, family-friendly, and inclusive Olympic-themed video games that bring home the thrill of competing on the world’s biggest sporting stage. Whether you aim to top the global leaderboards or just want to create a fun Avatar and compete in your favourite arcade sport, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers a fun and authentic Olympic experience for fans of all ages.”

Avatar Creator

In addition to 18 playable events, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 also features a comprehensive Avatar Creator that allows players to build and customize the Olympic athlete of their dreams. Want to long jump as a pirate or become the first astronaut judo champion? Over 50 colourful costumes including Miraitowa (the official Olympic mascot) and Sonic the Hedgehog add a wealth of fun creative customization. Players can also share their Avatar code with friends to build the ultimate dream team.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game launches today. Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, Xbox One, Steam and Google Stadia.