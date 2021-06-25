Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! release date confirmed

Big Sugar has announced the release date for Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual. The madcap VR adventure will launch July 8 on Oculus Quest. Sam is a dog in a suit. Max is his naked rabbity partner. Together, they’re the Freelance Police. Jump into the not-quite-right world of Sam & Max and join in their never-ending quest to slap the stupid grin off the face of evil.

You can see a video of an escape room-style challenge in the game here:

Steve Purcell, the creator of Sam & Max, who is consulting on the game design, art, and story, will – for the first time in the series’ history – play one of the game’s characters. Purcell will be lending his voice to the animatronic head of Duncan B. Dills, creator of the AquaBear Funtime Park.

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! gameplay highlights

Experience the two-fisted japes and tomfoolery of internationally beloved icons Sam & Max in mind-melting virtual reality.

Push yourself to be the best of the best of the middling, as a dog and a naked rabbity thing harangue and cajole you through a bewildering assortment of Freelance Police Academy training challenges.

Discover the horrible and socially relevant secrets lurking behind, under, and within Cap’n Aquabear’s rotting theme park.

Give evil scientists and demonic trespassers their just desserts… with sprinkles.

Immersion so real you can feel Sam’s breath on your neck.

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual will launch July 8, 2021 on Oculus Quest. Following its release on Oculus, the game will launch later this year for SteamVR and Viveport Infinity, and then PlayStationVR (PSVR) in early 2022.