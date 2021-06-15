Scarlet Nexus launch will include epic East London graffiti mural

Bandai Namco will launch futuristic action RPG Scarlet Nexus on June 25, 2021 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Scarlet Nexus has electric futuristic ‘Blade Runner’ style backdrops and bizarre spine-chilling hybrid beasts which have inspired a very fitting launch for this game. Some of these fascinating elements will be brought to life in London over the next couple of weeks.

Taking inspiration from the original game artwork, mural artist Jim Vision from EndoftheLine will be producing an epic graffiti mural that will be unveiled in East London just ahead of launch. On display for one month, fans will be able to see the immense piece of artwork in person.

Cyberdog event

Bandai Namco has also partnered with London’s iconic futuristic fashion brand Cyberdog in Camden Market. Cyberdog will host a range of in-store activities on the day of release. Head down to the store from 11am – 8pm and experience further Scarlet Nexus murals as they are created live. In addition, there will be the chance to have a go with the artists on a digital graffiti board. There will also be lots of prizes on offer at the Cyberdog HQ, including signed prints from top games influencer Arekkz Games and artist Jim Vision / EndoftheLine.

Scarlet Nexus

The game is set in a far distant future, where a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain. This granted people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we know it. As humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defence.

Scarlet Nexus will launch on June 25, 2021. Available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.