Scarlet Nexus gets a new gameplay video

Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay video for Scarlet Nexus. The trailer tells us more information about the game’s story, as well as details on Yuito, Kasane, and their allies’ powers.

Check out the new Scarlet Nexus gameplay video here:

The Scarlet Nexus Demo Edition is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5 and PlayStation4. Pick either Yuito or Kasane and, alongside your party members, help the OSF fighting against the Others.

Scarlet Nexus will be available from June 25, 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4 and PC.