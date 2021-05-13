Scarlet Nexus isn’t out until next month, but fans should be excited. It blends varied combat with futuristic visuals to make a well-designed ARPG. We played over three hours of Scarlet Nexus, and so far, we think it is going to make a lot of players happy. The combat is consistently great, and the ways to upgrade skills have so many different paths. The story is interesting and layered, and the environments and monsters have been superbly designed. A lot of thought has gone into making the various systems user-friendly and diverse. With Brain Points, the SAS system, and upgrades to weapons and everything in between, it feels like this game is going to make a lot of Action-RPG fans happy.

It was a surprise to see just how nicely Scarlett Nexus was coming along. The way the combat feels has the potential to offer hours of gameplay. Paired with the interesting story, Scarlet Nexus is shaping up nicely. We are happy to show you some footage in our Scarlet Nexus video preview. Chris White and Adam Cook chat about how varied the combat is and just how good it looks. You can watch our Scarlet Nexus video preview below: