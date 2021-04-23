Two new Scarlet Nexus gameplay trailers released

Bandai Namco has released two new Scarlet Nexus gameplay trailers. In this latest gameplay reveal, players can check out how Yuito and Kasane face the Others and use their powers to eliminate the threat.

Confronted with the Slippy Chinery, Yuito uses the Clairvoyance ability to detect the enemy’s presence, as well as Pyrokinesis to deal more damage to the oil-secreting monstrosity. Watch the first of the Scarlet Nexus gameplay trailers here:

The second trailer features Kasane. With the help of her telekinetic abilities, she uses the elements around her to overcome the Others crossing her path. Check out the latest trailer here:

Scarlet Nexus will be released on June 25, 2021. Available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4 and PC.